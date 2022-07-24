Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 5:47 pm
Firefighters battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Firefighters battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday.

About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Today the weather is expected to remain hot with minimum humidity between 5% and 10%, which will hamper firefighting efforts,” a Sunday morning incident report said.

The blaze erupted on Friday south west of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County.

Western Wildfires
Flames from the Oak Fire are seen from the Jerseydale Forest Station in Mariposa County (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Officials described “explosive fire behaviour” on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday, the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles of forest land, Cal Fire said.

The cause was under investigation.

Evacuation orders were in place for more than 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire’s effects.

Flames destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said.

Numerous roads were closed, including State Route 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the western United States much warmer and drier over the past 30 years.

Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored.

“PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said as flames roared on Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park.

The 7.5-square-mile fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal