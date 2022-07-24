Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 10:19 pm
A farmers drives his tractor next to a fire near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia,(Giannis Spyrounis/AP)
A farmers drives his tractor next to a fire near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia,(Giannis Spyrounis/AP)

Α major fire has broken out in southern Greece, burning homes not far from the archaeological site of Ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and south east of Ancient Olympia. Authorities messaged residents there and in four other villages to evacuate quickly.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said 125 firefighters and 43 fire engines were operating in the area, as well as four planes and four helicopters, but the aircraft cannot operate at night.

On a positive note, the prevailing north-westerly winds were pushing the fire to the south east, up a mountain and away from Ancient Olympia, authorities said.

Greece Wildfires
A spark lights on a a power cable as a fire burns near the village of Krestena (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP)

At least six more significant fires were burning across the country on Sunday, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. Mr Artopoios said 141 wildfires had started in Greece over the past three days.

The fire on the Greek island of Lesbos, which required the evacuation of over 450 tourists and locals on Saturday, is slowly being controlled, with only scattered blazes late on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said.

But two fires still threaten Greek nature reserves, one in the north-eastern region of Thrace, close to the Turkish border, and another in the region of Western Macedonia.

Three other fires erupted on Sunday, one in Western Macedonia, another in central Greece and the third on the island of Crete.

Greece Wildfires
A firefighting plane sprays water on the flames (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP)

In the Dadia Forest, which hosts a number of rare bird species, firefighters and aid workers rescued injured animals and took them in for treatment.

Late on Sunday that blaze expanded again, forcing residents of the village of Dadia to evacuate for the second time in three days.

Hot and dry conditions, along with gusty winds, have prevailed for weeks in Greece.

A heatwave that arrived on Saturday pushed temperature past 41C (105.8F) in some places. The heat is expected to persist for several days.

