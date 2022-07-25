Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in two Japanese towns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in two Japanese towns

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 8:27 am
This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima on Sunday night (Kyodo News via AP)
Dozens of people have been evacuated in two towns on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the sky.

Large rocks fell as far as 1.5 miles from the Sakurajima volcano on Sunday night in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke and ash billowing high above the mountaintop.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and advised 51 residents in two towns facing the volcano to leave their homes.

Sakurajima volcano
By Monday morning, 33 of them left their homes for a nursing care facility in a safer part of the region, according to Kagoshima city officials.

NHK said others subject to evacuation might have evacuated to other locations.

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters.

He called on residents to pay close attention to updates from local authorities to protect their lives.

A dusting of ash was visible on cars in Kagoshima, but no damage or injuries have been reported. Schools in the area are on summer recess but closed on Monday for clubs and extracurricular activities.

Volcanic ash on a car
The JMA warned of the potential for falling volcanic rocks within 1.8 miles of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 1.2 miles.

The chances of more explosive violent eruptions are low, but residents still should be watchful for falling rocks, mudslide and pyroclastic flow, said Tsuyoshi Nakatsuji, a JMA official in charge of volcano watch.

He also advised residents to close curtains and stay away from windows, which could break by the force of an eruption.

Sakurajima on the main southern island of Kyushu is one of Japan’s most active volcanos and has erupted repeatedly.

It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914 that killed 58 people.

Sakurajima is about 600 miles south-west of Tokyo.

