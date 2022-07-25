Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 9:43 am
A firefighting plane throws water near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia (ilialive.gr via AP)
A firefighting plane throws water near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia (ilialive.gr via AP)

Firebreaks dug outside evacuated villages on the Greek island of Lesbos have halted a wildfire that had threatened scores of homes, authorities said.

The overnight work by fire crews and local workers, using excavators and other heavy machinery, took place before six water-dropping planes returned to the southern coast of the eastern Aegean Sea island where the fire was burning for a third day.

Heatwave temperatures continue to make conditions difficult on Monday, mostly in southern Greece where fire warnings remain in effect and national parks are closed to the public.

Wildfires in Greece
Sparks fly from a power cable as a fire burns near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia (ilialive.gr via AP)

A major fire in the southern Peloponnese region prompted the evacuation of six villages on Sunday, but conditions have improved and the blaze was contained in areas where homes had been threatened.

At the Dadia National Park, in the north-east of the country, a wildfire burned for a fifth day.

Special operations firefighters were needed to access areas where firebreaks were being set up but fast-changing winds are hampering that effort.

