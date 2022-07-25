Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:47 am
Former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher (left) believes LIV Golf is undermining the biennial contest (PA Archive)
Former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher (left) believes LIV Golf is undermining the biennial contest (PA Archive)

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours.

Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, while Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy for signing up to the Saudi-backed breakaway.

Gallacher, who captained Europe in 1991, 1993 and 1995, believes the PGA Tour and DP World Tour may be able to “weather the storm” for now, but will be forced to try to reach a compromise if LIV Golf’s virtually bottomless pockets keep attracting more players.

Bernard Gallacher
Bernard Gallacher captained Europe in the Ryder Cup in 1991, 1993 and 1995 (PA Archive)

“If more and more money keeps getting pumped into LIV Golf, then more golfers will join, simple as that,” said Gallacher, who is an ambassador for Golf Care. “The traditional Tours won’t be able to compete.

“We’re in a tricky position now where major champions are switching to LIV Golf and hence potentially not being able to defend their crowns. It’s undermining and devaluing golfing competitions on both sides of the Atlantic.

“If things continue as they are, major championships will look completely different in years to come, and we must collectively ask ourselves if that’s really what we want.

“A conversation needs to be had and a compromise reached, but I’m not entirely convinced that Greg Norman is the man to have that conversation.

“I think some see him as quite a confrontational character, and you can see why.

Greg Norman
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’ve known Greg for many years and have played with him several times. He’s a very ambitious, savvy businessman but I think he’s always had an alternative vision for golf, which has now come to fruition in the form of LIV.

“Greg has a very bullish personality. His whole demeanour doesn’t lend itself well to having lots of friends, but we know he doesn’t care much about that.

“For me, there needs to be somebody in charge that’s amenable to the PGA and European Tours for it to work; Greg Norman isn’t that person.

“He’s upset the apple cart and ruffled quite a few feathers already and LIV Golf is still in its infancy. It’s only going to get worse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal