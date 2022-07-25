30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:49 am
A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya say 30 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi (Dennis Dibondo/AP/PA)
A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya say 30 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi (Dennis Dibondo/AP/PA)

Thirty people were killed when a passenger bus fell from a bridge and plunged into a river in central Kenya.

Police said the bus carrying an unknown number of people crashed on Sunday evening on a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said senior police official Rono Bunei.

Mr Bunei said on Monday that the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalised with injuries.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal