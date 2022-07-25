Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 3:53 pm
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Ringo HW Chiu/AP/PA)
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Ringo HW Chiu/AP/PA)

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood.

At the time, an estimated 500 people were in the park and many ran for cover when the shooting began.

“All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis said. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.”

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that a dispute of some kind preceded the gunfire. Police do not know what started the disagreement or how many people fired. No arrests had been made.

Paramedics from the LA Fire Department responded. Spokesman Erik Scott said four men and three women were taken to hospitals and two of them died. He said the seven victims ranged in age from 23 to 54. No names were released.

Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Councillor Joe Buscaino represents the area and said the shooting occurred during an unpermitted car show hosted by gang members.

“Know that this park and many parks across the city have been having issues with these car shows,” Mr Buscaino told Southern California News Group.

Mr Buscaino has since 2020 been pushing a measure to allow Los Angeles park rangers to carry firearms.

“Recreation staff on scene can identify potential issues and coordinate with park rangers,” Mr Buscaino said. “We’ve lost a sense of common sense in the City of Los Angeles.”

Captain Muniz said the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park,” Capt Muniz said.

