Russian opposition figure Leonid Gozman released by police in Moscow

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 5:05 pm
Leonid Gozman poses for a photo with other members of the new Kremlin-friendly Right Cause party, during the party’s founding congress in Moscow, Nov. 16, 2008. The Russian authorities on Monday, July 25, 2022 detained a liberal politician who has recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)
The Russian authorities briefly detained a liberal politician who recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Leonid Gozman was detained after the Russian Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him.

Mr Gozman has been accused of breaching the law that requires Russian citizens to notify authorities about a foreign citizenship or a residency permit. If found guilty, Mr Gozman could be sentenced to a fine or community work.

Mr Gozman notified the authorities about his Israeli citizenship but they claimed that he failed to do so within required time.

Mr Gozman, a vocal critic of the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine, left Russia when it started but returned in June in what he described as a “moral” choice.

The Russian Justice Ministry has listed him as a “foreign agent,” a description that carries a strong pejorative meaning and implies additional government scrutiny.

Mr Gozman was detained on the Moscow subway and taken to a police station. The politician was later released, but the criminal case against him is still pending, according to his lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov.

