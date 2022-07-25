US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 5:57 pm
An Atlantic salmon (Alamy/PA)
An Atlantic salmon (Alamy/PA)

The US government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country.

The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000.

One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable US owns dams.

Brookfield wants to amend federal licences for four dams and receive a new 40-year operating licence for one of them.

That requires a review of the dams’ impacts on salmon, representatives for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The federal review could result in mitigation measures Brookfield would need to take to protect the salmon, NOAA officials said. The review comes as the Biden administration is also looking at changes to dams in other parts of the country.

The Kennebec River in Maine (Alamy/PA)

The administration released reports earlier this month that said removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to adequately restore salmon runs in the Pacific Northwest.

In Maine, Brookfield views the review as a step towards building new fish passages on the Kennebec, which will help the fish migrate and spawn, said David Heidrich, a spokesman for the company.

Brookfield plans to spend at least 40 million dollars (£33 million) on structural modifications to its projects, and will incorporate changes required by the federal review, Mr Heidrich said.

The review “is a critical regulatory approval that moves Brookfield one step closer to the construction and operation of new, state-of-art fishways on the Lower Kennebec,” he said.

The last wild Atlantic salmon have long been a focus of conservation advocates in New England.

Environmental groups have raised alarms that counters found fewer fish on the Penobscot River in 2021 than in any year since 2016.

The fish were once abundant in Maine rivers but factors such as dams, overfishing, habitat loss and pollution dramatically reduced their populations.

In May Brookfield said it would use seasonal shutdown procedures for the Kennebec River dams to help the salmon migrate.

The best way to help the salmon population recover would be to remove the dams altogether, said Nick Bennett, staff scientist with the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

That would open up access to the Sandy River, a tributary of the Kennebec that is prime salmon habitat, he said.

“If we could get those four dams removed, the best big chunk of Atlantic salmon spawning and rearing habitat, which is the Sandy River and its tributaries, would be direct free swim from the ocean,” Mr Bennett said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal