Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies aged 83

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:39 pm
Paul Sorvino (Ian West/PA)
Paul Sorvino (Ian West/PA)

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at age 83, his publicist has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, as well as playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

Sorvino died on Monday from “natural causes” with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

A statement released by Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Oscars Vanity Fair Paul Sorvino
Actor Paul Sorvino (William Conran/PA)

His daughter and actress Mira Sorvino described him “the most wonderful father” in her emotional tribute post.

She wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Actor Brent Spiner sent his condolences to Mira and her family following the news, describing Sorvino as “very talented” and “fun to be around”.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 13 1939, Sorvino started off as an advertising copywriter in an ad agency but attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and decided to go into theatre.

Sorvino made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical Bajour and six years later appeared in his first film, Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa?

In 1971 Sorvino played a supporting role in the drama film The Panic In Needle Park starring Al Pacino.

He also received a Tony nomination for his performance in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, later reprising the role in the feature film version.

Sorvino also had a standout supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film A Touch Of Class.

Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino (Neal Public Relations/PA)

However, he was best known for starring as Paul Cicero, aka Big Pauly, in Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas.

He also featured in a string of films including Nixon, Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, For The Love Of Money, Reds and Oh, God!

Sorvino married his wife, actress and TV host Dee Dee, in 2014 after a chance meeting on the Neil Cavuto show on the Fox News Channel Network.

The actor is survived by his wife, his three adult children Mira, Amanda, Michael and five grandchildren.

