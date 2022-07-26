Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 3:59 am
Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)
Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident but the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with “minor, non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The report, obtained by local news outlet KTLA, said the collision occurred on Old Topanga Road, in Topanga, near Los Angeles just after 11am on Sunday morning.

Jason Momoa on the Graham Norton Show – London
The incident occurred when the motorbike rider drove ‘directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle’, highway patrol said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The other driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, was riding a 2012 Honda and drove “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle” – a 1970 Oldsmobile -, according to CHP.

Following the incident Momoa flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived.

