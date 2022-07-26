Two killed in overnight shootings in Canadian town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two killed in overnight shootings in Canadian town

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 8:34 am
RCMP officers are investigating the shootings (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A gunman has been shot dead by Canadian police after an overnight rampage near Vancouver that left two people dead and two others wounded.

Authorities initially said it appeared the attacker was targeting homeless people before dawn on Monday but later said the motive was under investigation.

Shootings were reported at a homeless centre but also at other sites in the town of Langley.

Officials said a woman was critically wounded in the first shooting at a casino at midnight.

A police vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man was shot dead at 3am at a residential complex that provides support for people transitioning out of homelessness.

At 5am, the third shooting killed a second man at a bus stop. Then another man was shot in the leg near a highway bypass at 5.45am.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team confronted the gunman far from the fourth attack and he was shot dead, Ghalib Bhayani, an RCMP superintendent, said/

Police identified the suspect as Jordan Goggin, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia.

Authorities said they were working to determine the motive behind the attack. It was not known if the gunman and his victims were acquainted, Mr Bhayani said.

He told reporters that the suspect’s death would be subject to an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, a civilian-led police oversight agency.

The shootings occurred in Langley, a town of 29,000 people about 30 miles south east of Vancouver.

The town features a variety of shops and restaurants and almost 350 acres of parks. Many residents moved there for its less expensive housing and commute to Vancouver, the largest city in the province of British Columbia.

Most of the shootings were in central Langley. One was in neighbouring Langley Township.

A police officer stands near the site of a shooting (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

After the shooting began, ambulances and police vehicles converged at a mall.

The area was cordoned off with yellow police tape and a major intersection was closed. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.

An unmarked police SUV at one of the shooting scenes, near a bus depot, had at least seven bullet holes in the windshield and one through the driver’s window.

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country had overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

