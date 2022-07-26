Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 12:36 pm
Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of Alison Brittain's appointment (Nick Ansell/PA)
Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of Alison Brittain’s appointment (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.

Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”

Brittain was deemed to be the “outstanding candidate” following an extensive search process led by the Premier League’s nominations committee.

A member of the last three Prime Minister’s advisory boards and a former chairperson of the Financial Conduct Authority practitioner panel, she is regarded as one of the country’s leading business executives.

The 57-year-old will step down as CEO of Whitbread PLC to focus on her new role in football.

She remains the senior independent director at Experian PLC and was recently announced as chair designate of Dunelm Group PLC, having previously worked for Barclays, Santander and Lloyds Banking Group during a career in the financial services sector.

Her other current roles include deputy chairperson and trustee of the Prince’s Trust Council.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Alison has had a positive impact on every organisation she has been a part of, so I am delighted she is joining the Premier League as chair.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, has welcomed the appointment of Alison Brittain
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, has welcomed the appointment of Alison Brittain (Mike Egerton/PA)

“She has a tremendous track record in business, gets things done with a down-to-earth style and is well respected and liked in all the industries she has worked.

“She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Brittain, whose new position is non-executive, will chair a Premier League board comprising Masters, former senior media executive Mai Fyfield and technology venture capitalist Dharmash Mistry.

