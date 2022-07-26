Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominations

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 1:44 pm
Jack Harlow wearing a Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards on June 26 2022 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit Industry Baby, which is nominated for video of the year.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Both performers, along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo, will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs, family ties and N95, that will vie for best cinematography.

The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six.

Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Madonna, who is the most decorated artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs’ five decades.

She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album Madame X.

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Maneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Fan voting begins on Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

