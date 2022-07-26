Unnamed Team England athlete tests positive for coronavirus at Birmingham 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unnamed Team England athlete tests positive for coronavirus at Birmingham 2022

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 5:20 pm
An athlete has been sent home from Birmingham 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Team England Chef de Mission Mark England has confirmed an athlete has been sent home from the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for coronavirus.

The athlete, who has not been named due to medical confidentiality, failed the test upon arrival in Birmingham and is currently asymptomatic.

A second athlete who initially returned a positive test for the virus has subsequently been cleared to compete in the Games after further testing.

Birmingham 2022 starts on Thursday
England said he hoped the affected athlete – who had the choice to go home or enter an isolation facility – will still have time to return a negative sample and return to Birmingham in time for their event.

“The athlete has gone home and is being tested through the usual protocols until they attain the required safety values,” said England.

“With the levels they are showing we are pretty confident they will be back in play again.”

Team GB avoided any positive ‘in-country’ tests at both the Tokyo Games – for which England was also Chef de Mission – and the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

However England admitted that it was “inevitable” that there would be positive tests among the hundreds of Team England members passing through the process because “the world is in a different place” with the virus.

The Birmingham organising committee is not issuing official numbers of positive Covid cases. But it understood that one Northern Ireland athlete has already withdrawn from the Games due to coronavirus, while New Zealand confirmed one of their athletes is currently in isolation.

