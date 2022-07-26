US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 7:12 pm
Rep Glenn Thompson (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Rep Glenn Thompson (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.

Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by Democrats to the floor of the US House.

The vote came amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision on abortion access could jeopardise other rights aside from access to abortion, including 2015’s Obergefell v Hodges decision, which established the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.

The bill protecting the recognition passed 267-157 on July 19, with 47 Republicans — including three from Pennsylvania — joining every Democrat in backing it.

On Friday, Mr Thompson attended the same-sex wedding of his son.

“Congressman and Mrs Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Mr Thompson’s office said in a statement.

“The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

Mr Thompson’s press secretary also called the bill “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores”.

The House bill would require the federal and state governments to recognise same-sex marriages, but would not stop a state from banning such marriages in the future.

In 2014, a federal judge struck down Pennsylvania’s same-sex marriage ban, and then-governor Tom Corbett declined to appeal it.

