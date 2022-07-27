Saudi crown prince in first EU visit since Khashoggi killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saudi crown prince in first EU visit since Khashoggi killing

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 8:04 am
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens (Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP)
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Greece on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi triggered widespread international condemnation in 2018.

Bin Salman, who is traveling with a large government and business delegation, met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will attend the signing of a series of bilateral investment and defence agreements.

Mr Khashoggi, a US-based journalist, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered with a bone saw, according to Turkish officials.

A US intelligence report, made public last year, said the crown prince likely approved the killing but he has denied any involvement.

Saudi crown prince and Greek PM
The Saudi crown prince is signing a number of bilateral agreements in Athens (Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP)

Greece has forged close ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years as it seeks allies in the wider region to address long-standing tension with neighbour Turkey, mostly over sea boundaries and drilling rights.

Last year, Greece and Saudi Arabia held joint military exercises out of the Greek island of Crete, and Athens lent the kingdom a missile battery from its Patriot air defence system.

“I promise you that when I come to Greece, I’m not coming empty-handed. We have many issues that will be game-changers for both our countries and for the whole region,” Bin Salman was quoted as saying in a transcript of his remarks distributed to reporters by the government.

He said the two countries were working on a project that would make “Greece a hub for Europe in terms of hydrogen (fuel),” but gave no further details.

Saudi crown prince
Mohammed bin Salman at the Acropolis Museum of Athens (Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP)

Journalists were not invited to attend the meetings and were given no opportunity to ask the visiting Saudi royal questions.

The two countries are also planning a data cable link worth a reported 800 million euro (£675 million) that would run under the Mediterranean Sea and be completed in 2025.

The Saudi prince’s trip to Greece follows his meeting earlier with month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with US President Joe Biden.

Mr Mitsotakis visited Saudi Arabia last October and met the crown prince who also later received visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

