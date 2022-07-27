Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of Commonwealth Games with ‘light hamstring strain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of Commonwealth Games with ‘light hamstring strain’

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 11:32 am
England’s Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of the Birmimgham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a hamstring strain (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith, who pulled up midway through the women’s 4×100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, announced her decision on Instagram.

Asher-Smith wrote: “Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4×1 a few days ago. No major issue and nothing to worry about.

“But due to the short turnaround between the end of the Worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days’ time I’m going to have to withdraw.”

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the 100m final and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback.

She pulled up sharply midway through the third leg but still managed to hand the baton to team-mate Daryll Neita, to led the team to a sixth-place finish.

Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month’s European Championships.

Asher-Smith added: “I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans. It’s going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud.

“I’m looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates.”

