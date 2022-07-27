China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 12:02 pm
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing (Liu Zheng/AP)
China’s government has rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain US economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal US commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis”, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during US-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbour ill intentions,” Mr Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing.

He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania”.

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the alleged decade-long effort that began in about 2013.

It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

