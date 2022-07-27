Demonstrators enter Iraqi parliament in protest over selection of nominee for PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demonstrators enter Iraqi parliament in protest over selection of nominee for PM

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:26 pm
Hundreds of Iraqi protester entered the parliament building (Ali Jabar/AP)
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have breached Baghdad’s parliament, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.

Many protesters were followers of an influential cleric.

Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags.

No legislators were present.

The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

The breach came amid the biggest protest since Iraqi elections were held in October.

The demonstrators were protesting against the recent nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani as the official nominee of the Co-ordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

Earlier on Wednesday demonstrators, many among them the followers of an influential cleric, breached Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone to protest over the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.

Riot police used water cannons to repel demonstrators pulling down cement blast walls.

But many breached the gates to the area, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the heavily fortified Green Zone (Adil al-Khazali/AP)

The demonstrators walked down the zone’s main thoroughfare, with dozens gathering outside the doors to the parliament building.

Riot police assembled at the doors to the main gates.

Demonstrators crowded around two entrances to the Green Zone, with some scaling the cement wall and chanting “Sudani, out!”

Caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for calm and restraint, and for protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the area.

The demonstrators were largely followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who recently stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election.

Protesters carried portraits of the cleric.

In 2016, al-Sadr supporters stormed the parliament in a similar fashion.

They staged a sit-in and issued demands for political reform after then-prime minister Haidar al-Abadi sought to replace party-affiliated ministers with technocrats in an anti-corruption drive.

Mr al-Sudani was selected by State of Law leader and former premier Nouri al-Maliki.

Before Mr al-Sudani can face parliament to be seated officially as premier-designate, parties must first select a president.

Mr al-Sadr exited government formation talks after he was not able to corral enough legislators to get the majority required to elect Iraq’s next president.

By replacing his legislators, the Framework leader pushed ahead to form the next government.

Many fear doing so also opens the doors to street protests organised by Mr al-Sadr’s large grass roots following and instability.

