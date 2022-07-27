Briton charged with assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Briton charged with assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 8:36 pm
A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA)
A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA)

A British man on a flight from London to Los Angeles grabbed a passenger seated in front of him by the throat and tried to hit and bite him, prompting the diversion of the flight to Utah, US authorities said.

William Hayes, 39, was arrested after the Virgin Atlantic flight landed on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. He was charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew, the US Attorney’s Office in Utah said.

Witnesses told authorities that after passengers and crew members restrained and handcuffed Hayes following the alleged assault, he still tried to fight with people nearby and kick the plane’s windows, the charging documents said.

Virgin plane turns back
A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA)

Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the US Attorney’s office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Virgin said in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behaviour that compromises this”.

“Our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others,” a spokesperson said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]