It took me a day – Jurgen Klopp did not dwell on Liverpool’s near-misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

It took me a day – Jurgen Klopp did not dwell on Liverpool’s near-misses

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 9:02 am
Jurgen Klopp says he has spent little time thinking about what Liverpool missed out on last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp says he has spent little time thinking about what Liverpool missed out on last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Jurgen Klopp insists it makes no sense to dwell on last season’s near-misses as he prepares for the start of another campaign with Liverpool.

The Reds manager claims he got over the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid in May – which came a week after his side were narrowly pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City – within a day.

Now his full focus is on the new season, which begins on Saturday as the Merseysiders face City in the Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Klopp was able to enjoy Liverpool's parade for the trophies they did win
Klopp was able to enjoy Liverpool’s parade for the trophies they did win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It took me a day and then we had a parade in Liverpool and I was fine with everything,” said Klopp, whose side still had FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes to celebrate.

“We knew, obviously, it was close. When you’re unlucky in moments these kind of things (happen). It’s sport and we accept the rules.

“One point more is enough after 38 matchdays, and one goal more is enough in a football game. We accept that too, so it didn’t take me long.

“What was my conclusion of the last season? I don’t think it makes too much sense to think like this.

“We played in an incredibly high level, we were consistent, we played good football – not always but very often. We fought hard. These are all things we need to do again.”

Sadio Mane has moved on after six superb seasons at Anfield
Sadio Mane has moved on after six superb seasons at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

One major change at Anfield over the summer has been the departure of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal forward joined Bayern Munich after a highly-successful six years on Merseyside in which he won the Champions League and Premier League, and scored 120 goals in 269 games.

Klopp said: “Of course we have had a little change in our team. We lost Sadio, who was a fixed line-up player for six years.

“But it’s always like this. We cannot try and stick together forever. We have to make changes and when Sadio came and told us that he wanted to face a new challenge, because it was early enough (in the close season) we accepted that.

“So we had time to prepare for that situation and that’s what we did. And now we have to find togetherness again. That’s completely normal as well.”

Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham
Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liverpool spent a club record £85million to replace Mane with Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the Uruguay international could make his debut this weekend.

The club also have high hopes for another summer signing in Fabio Carvalho, the 19-year-old winger who arrived from Fulham for an initial £5million.

Klopp said: “He’s a technical player. He’s incredibly creative and we will have a lot of fun with him, definitely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal