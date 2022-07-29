Two dancers hurt after giant video screen falls on to stage in Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two dancers hurt after giant video screen falls on to stage in Hong Kong

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:54 am
Two dancers receive medical treatment (AP)
Two dancers receive medical treatment (AP)

An investigation has been opened after a giant video screen fell on to a stage and injured two dancers at a concert in Hong Kong.

Video clips from boy band Mirror’s concert on Thursday night show a massive LED screen suspended above the stage crashing down, landing on one dancer before toppling over on to another as audience members screamed in horror.

The injured performers were both taken to hospital, with one of the dancers reported to be in a “serious condition”.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said that authorities will “comprehensively investigate the incident” and review safety requirements for future performances.

A video screen suspended above the stage falls on to the stage where dancers perform (AP)

He also said the government would help family members of one of the injured dancers be able to travel from Canada to Hong Kong to see him.

Concert organiser MakerVille said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” over the injuries and that it would work with authorities in the probe.

“If we find anything suspicious, or if any person or unit is involved in misconduct, we will immediately report it to the police,” the statement read.

Authorities also revealed their initial findings after inspecting the show venue — the Hong Kong Coliseum — on Friday.

The concert on Thursday was the fourth of 12 scheduled by Mirror, with tens of thousands of fans having bought tickets.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung told reporters on Friday the government was “very concerned” about the incident and that an investigation would be conducted.

“We will do research to find out whether (the steel cable broke) due to an operational or material problem. It cannot currently be concluded at this stage,” said Mr Yeung, adding that the incident will affect “all future performances”.

Authorities will also try to determine if any safety improvements are needed at other venues for upcoming performances to minimise the chances of such an incident occurring again, he said.

Officers from the Labour Department have collected evidence from the venue and will work to determine who is responsible for the incident, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun said.

He said all activity under the remaining suspended screens at the venue will be halted, and organisers will work with government officials to determine how best to remove them safely.

Mirror, the 12-member band, has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong and been credited with the revival of Cantopop.

