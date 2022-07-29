Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 6:44 pm
Homes were flooded near Quicksand, Kentucky (Ryan Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes were flooded near Quicksand, Kentucky (Ryan Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Rescue teams backed by the US National Guard are searching for people missing in record floods that have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

Kentucky’s governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expected to rise as the rain keeps falling.

“We’ve still got a lot of searching to do,” said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Kentucky’s hard-hit Perry County. “We still have missing people.”

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling as she watches her property become covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys, destroying vehicles and swamping homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

“It is devastating,” governor Andy Beshear told CNN before touring the disaster area.

“The tough news is 16 confirmed fatalities now, and folks that’s going to get a lot higher,” the governor said later.

While floodwaters receded in places after peaking on Thursday, the National Weather Service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remained possible through Friday evening.

“Places where there were mobile homes and houses, there’s nothing there now … It’s unbelievable to see,” Mr Stacy said. ”You get 8in of rain in three hours, it’s just not anything that we have ever seen – ever, here.”

Emergency crews made close to 50 air rescues and hundreds of water rescues on Thursday, and more people still needed help, the governor said.

“This is not only an ongoing disaster but an ongoing search and rescue. The water is not going to crest in some areas until tomorrow.”

Determining the number of people unaccounted for is tough with phone services and electricity out across the disaster area, he said: “This is so widespread, it’s a challenge on even local officials to put that number together.”

More than 200 people have sought shelter, Mr Beshear said.

He deployed National Guard soldiers to the hardest-hit areas.

Three parks set up shelters, and with property damage so extensive, the governor opened an online portal for donations to the victims.

President Joe Biden called to express his support for what will be a lengthy recovery effort, Mr Beshear said, predicting it will take more than a year to fully rebuild.

The storm sent water gushing from hillsides and surging out of streambeds, inundating roads and forcing rescue crews to use helicopters and boats to reach trapped people.

Flooding also damaged parts of western Virginia and southern West Virginia, across a region where poverty is endemic.

“There are hundreds of families that have lost everything,” Mr Beshear said. “And many of these families didn’t have much to begin with. And so it hurts even more. But we’re going to be there for them.”

The poweroutage.us website reported more than 33,000 customers remained without electricity on Friday in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, with the bulk of the outages in Kentucky.

