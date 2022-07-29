Will Smith posts apology to Chris Rock months after Oscars slap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Smith posts apology to Chris Rock months after Oscars slap

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 4:28 pm
Will Smith collected the Oscar for best actor for his performance in King Richard (Doug Peters/PA)
Will Smith collected the Oscar for best actor for his performance in King Richard (Doug Peters/PA)

Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock over his infamous Oscars slap, in his first public statement in three months.

In a five-minute video posted on Instagram, he spoke directly to the camera and answered a series of questions from social media about the incident on March 27.

The Hollywood star stormed the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss as a result of the medical condition alopecia.

Asked why he did not apologise to Rock during his best actor acceptance speech for King Richard that came minutes later, Smith said: “I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy.

“I have reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk and when he is he will reach out.

“So I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk.”

In the video, Smith also apologised to Rock’s mother, father and younger brother Tony, an actor, who he said had been “my man”, before adding: “But this is probably irreparable.”

He added: “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

“And I’m not going to try and unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.

“There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle feelings of disrespect or insults.”

Asked whether his wife had prompted his decision to storm the stage and slap Rock in the middle of his presentation of the best documentary award, that was won by Questlove for Summer Of Soul, Smith replied: “No, I made a choice on my own, from my own experience and my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it.”

Addressing his wife directly, Smith added: “I’m sorry babe, and I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

Smith also apologised to the other nominees whose Oscar wins were overshadowed by the furore surrounding the slap, including The Roots frontman Questlove.

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes – it happened on Questlove’s award – and I am sorry isn’t really sufficient,” he added.

Concluding the video, Smith said he was “deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself”.

He added: “If you hang on, I promise we will be able to be friends again.”

Smith was banned from all Academy events or programmes for 10 years following his “unprecedented” behaviour at the 94th Academy Awards.

Two days on from the incident, he issued a public apology to Rock and the Oscars production team, saying he reacted “emotionally” to the joke and that “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Pinkett Smith also called for a “season of healing” on her own social media post.

