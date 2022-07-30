Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 10:48 am
Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)
Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have breached parliament for a second time this week to protest against government formation efforts led by Iran-backed groups.

Iraqi security forces attempted to repel the demonstrators from entering the parliament building using tear gas and sound bombs.

But protesters used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses official buildings and foreign embassies.

Journalists for The Associated Press saw several people injured.

Iraq Protests
An Iraqi protester holds a poster of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his late father Mohammad Mohammad Sadeq al-Sadr after protesters got into parliament earlier this week (Adil al-Khazali/AP)

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the framework from forming a government,” said Raad Thabet, 41. “We responded to al-Sadr’s call. We will go to the Green (Zone). No matter the cost.”

The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups.

Nr Al-Sadr’s party exited government formation talks in June, giving his rivals in the Coordination Framework alliance the majority they needed to move forward with the process.

Many protesters wore black to mark the days leading to Ashura, which commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed and one of Shiite Islam’s most important figures.

Mr Al-Sadr’s messaging to his followers has used the important day in Shiite Islam to kindle protests.

On Wednesday, hundreds of his followers stormed the parliament building after the Framework alliance named Mohammed al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership and signalled their readiness to form a government despite his threats.

