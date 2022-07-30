Single ticket wins 1.337 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Single ticket wins 1.337 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 7:42 pm
A sign displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Friday (Paul Sancya/AP)
A sign displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Friday (Paul Sancya/AP)

A single ticket bought in the US beat the odds and won a 1.337 billion dollar (£1.1 billion)  Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw on Friday, and it was bought at a Speedway petrol station and convenience store in a Chicago suburb.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” director Pat McDonald said in a statement on the lottery’s website.

“We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon.”

The jackpot was the country’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no-one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15 – 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Lottery officials had estimated the winning take at 1.28 billion dollars (£1.05 billion), but revised the number up to 1.337 billion dollars on Saturday.

The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday’s draw was an estimated 780.5 million dollars (£640.8 million).

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket.

Emily Irwin, managing director, advice and planning, at Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management, said the winner should consider keeping a low profile and resist going on an eyebrow-raising spending spree that everyone knows the winner cannot afford.

“This is not the time to start calling everybody you know, saying, ‘Hey, I have a big secret. Can you keep it?’” she said.

One thing the winner must do immediately is sign the ticket – because if the ticket has not been signed then it really is not yours. If the winner loses an unsigned ticket and another person finds it and signs it, the ticket now belongs to them.

Ms Irwin suggests a step further to survive a legal battle over ownership.

“Take a Polaroid of you holding it and (put) it in a safe deposit box or somewhere else safe,” she said.

