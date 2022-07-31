US envoy: Russia intends to ‘dissolve’ Ukraine from world map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US envoy: Russia intends to ‘dissolve’ Ukraine from world map

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 7:42 am
Tanks of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
The US ambassador to the United Nations has said there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine “and dissolve it from the world map entirely”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to attempt to annex all of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, including by installing “illegitimate proxy officials in Russian-held areas, with the goal of holding sham referenda or decree to join Russia”.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, “has even stated that this is Russia’s war aim”, she said.

Mr Lavrov told an Arab summit in Cairo on Sunday that Moscow’s overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its “unacceptable regime”.

Apparently suggesting that Moscow’s war aims extend beyond Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region in the east comprising Donetsk and Luhansk, Mr Lavrov said: “We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical.”

Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s goal is to free Ukrainians from the country’s ‘unacceptable regime’ (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told the Security Council on Friday that “the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine will be carried out in full”.

“There must no longer be a threat from this stage to Donbas, nor to Russia, nor to the liberated Ukrainian territories where for the first time in several years people are finally able to feel that they can live the way they want,” he said.

Mr Polyansky also warned Western nations supplying long-range artillery and MLRS surface-to-surface rockets that they are shifting “the provisional security line” further towards the west, “and in so doing clarifying even further the aims and objectives of our special military operation”.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield attacked countries which say “one country’s security should not come at the expense of another’s”, asking what they call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She did not name any country but it is a view China has repeated frequently, including on Friday by its deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang.

He told the council: “Putting one’s own security above that of others, attempting to strengthen military blocs, establishing absolute superiority … will only lead to conflict and confrontation, divide the international community and make themselves less secure.”

The US ambassador also condemned nations which call for all countries to embrace diplomacy without naming Russia, saying: “Let us be clear: Russia’s ongoing actions are the obstacle to a resolution to this crisis.” Again she named no countries but a significant number of nations in Africa, Asia and the Mideast take this approach.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield cited evidence of mounting atrocities, including the reported bombings of schools and hospitals, “the killing of aid workers and journalists, the targeting of civilians attempting to flee, the brutal execution-style murder of those going about their daily business in Bucha”, the suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where local authorities said hundreds of people were killed during its occupation by Russian forces.

She said there is evidence that Russian forces “have interrogated, detained forcibly, deported an estimated hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children – tearing them from their homes and sending them to remote regions in the east”.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (centre) with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at UN headquarters in May (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/AP)

Nearly two million Ukrainian refugees have been sent to Russia, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy soil, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations of war victims who already speak Russian and are grateful for a new home.

A recent Associated Press investigation based on dozens of interviews found that, while the situation is more nuanced that the Ukrainians suggest, many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal trip into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses, stripped of documents and left confused and lost about where they are. Those who leave go through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council: “The United States has information that officials from Russia’s presidential administration are overseeing and co-ordinating filtration operations.”

Mr Polyansky countered that, despite Ukraine’s efforts at intimidation of their citizens, “people are choosing the country that they trust” – Russia.

He warned that heavy weapons being poured into Ukraine by the West “will spill over into Europe” because of what he claimed is “the flourishing corruption among Ukraine’s political and military leadership”.

He said Western weapons are only “dragging out the agony and increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people”.

Addressing Western ambassadors, he said: “The aims of our special military operation will be achieved either way, however much fuel you pour into the fire in the form of weapons.”

