The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Euro 2022 drew to a close in unforgettable fashion as England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

The tournament kicked off at Old Trafford with an opening ceremony event before England faced Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)

Beth Mead scored the first goal of the competition, lobbing goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as England beat Austria 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Euro 2022 saw Northern Ireland compete in their first major tournament and Julie Nelson scored their only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway in Group A (Nigel French/PA)

Netherlands fans arrived in their droves to support their team throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

After missing the 2013 and 2017 tournaments with injuries, 31-year-old Alexandra Popp came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal against Denmark and eventually finished level with Mead as top scorer with six (Nick Potts/PA)

France’s Grace Geyoro , right, scored a hat-trick as Les Bleues put five past Italy in the first half of their game in Group D (Nick Potts/PA)

Ellen White and Mead celebrate after England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stages (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Iceland fans packed the stands and performed their famous Viking clap throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in their quarter-final against England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Georgia Stanway hit a stunning strike to send England into the semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)

Popp celebrates after helping Germany progress to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Austria (John Walton/PA)

Linda Sembrant, second left, scored a stoppage-time winner in Sweden’s quarter-final against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)

Jackie Groenen, left, and Aniek Nouwen look dejected after the reigning champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament with a cheeky backheel in the semi-final against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Popp’s double against France secured Germany’s place in the final (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s Leah Williamson with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with the trophy after her side’s win over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)

Popp, who was injured in the warm-up, looks dejected following the Euro 2022 final defeat to England (NIck Potts/PA)

England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, l-r, celebrate England’s win (Danny Lawson/PA)