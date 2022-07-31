The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 10:38 pm
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Euro 2022 drew to a close in unforgettable fashion as England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford
The tournament kicked off at Old Trafford with an opening ceremony event before England faced Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford
Beth Mead scored the first goal of the competition, lobbing goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as England beat Austria 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Norway v Northern Ireland – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium
Euro 2022 saw Northern Ireland compete in their first major tournament and Julie Nelson scored their only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway in Group A (Nigel French/PA)
France v Netherlands – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – New York Stadium
Netherlands fans arrived in their droves to support their team throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)
Germany v Denmark – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group B – Brentford Community Stadium
After missing the 2013 and 2017 tournaments with injuries, 31-year-old Alexandra Popp came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal against Denmark and eventually finished level with Mead as top scorer with six (Nick Potts/PA)
France v Italy – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – AESSEAL New York Stadium
France’s Grace Geyoro , right, scored a hat-trick as Les Bleues put five past Italy in the first half of their game in Group D (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Norway – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Ellen White and Mead celebrate after England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stages (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Iceland v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – New York Stadium
Iceland fans packed the stands and performed their famous Viking clap throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)
England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in their quarter-final against England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Georgia Stanway hit a stunning strike to send England into the semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)
Germany v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brentford Community Stadium
Popp celebrates after helping Germany progress to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Austria (John Walton/PA)
Sweden v Belgium – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Leigh Sports Village
Linda Sembrant, second left, scored a stoppage-time winner in Sweden’s quarter-final against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)
France v Netherlands – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – New York Stadium
Jackie Groenen, left, and Aniek Nouwen look dejected after the reigning champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France (Tim Goode/PA)
England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England’s Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament with a cheeky backheel in the semi-final against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)
Germany v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Stadium MK
Popp’s double against France secured Germany’s place in the final (Nick Potts/PA)
Leah Williamson
England’s Leah Williamson with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sarina Wiegman
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with the trophy after her side’s win over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alexandra Popp
Popp, who was injured in the warm-up, looks dejected following the Euro 2022 final defeat to England (NIck Potts/PA)
Chloe Kelly
England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, l-r, celebrate England's win
Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, l-r, celebrate England’s win (Danny Lawson/PA)

