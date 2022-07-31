Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 12:44 pm
A Russian soldier guards the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, July 31, 2022. A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Sunday, injuring six people, officials said. (AP Photo)
A Russian soldier guards the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, July 31, 2022. A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Sunday, injuring six people, officials said. (AP Photo)

A drone-borne explosive device has detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said.

The explosion in the city of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, caused the cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday.

The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.

There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight. Sevastopol is about 100 miles south of the Ukrainian mainland and Russian forces control much of the mainland area along the Black Sea.

Russia Navy Explosion
Russian soldiers guard the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (AP)

Fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine. The mayor of the major port city of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said shelling killed one of Ukraine’s richest men, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife.

Mr Vadatursky headed a grain production and export business.

In the Sumy region in Ukraine’s north, near the Russian border, shelling killed one person, the regional administration said.

Three people have died in attacks over the past day in the Donetsk region, which is partly under the control of Russian separatist forces, said governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Sunday that images of a prison where at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in an explosion on Friday indicated that the blast came from within the building in Olenivka, which is under Russian control.

Russian officials have claimed the building was attacked by Ukraine with the aim of silencing PoWs who might be giving information about Ukrainian military operations.

Satellite photos taken before and after the attack show that a small, squarish building in the middle of the prison complex was demolished, its roof in splinters.

Mr Podolyak said those images and the lack of damage to adjacent structures showed that the building was not attacked from the air or by artillery and contended the evidence was consistent with a hyperbaric bomb set off inside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal