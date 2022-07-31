James Willstrop disappointed with squash’s lack of profile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Willstrop disappointed with squash’s lack of profile

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 7:06 pm
James Willstrop wants to see more squash coverage (Martin Rickett/PA)
Team England squash quarter-finalist James Willstrop has expressed disappointment with the lack of profile for his sport as he continues the defence of his men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games.

Willstrop comprehensively dismissed Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in their round of 16 clash at the University of Birmingham with an 11-6 11-4 11-7 victory which edged the Englishman one step closer to guaranteeing himself another podium place.

Squash is facing a continuing battle for Olympic recognition while Willstrop believes his sport has also been short-changed in broadcast schedules which make it difficult for friends and family to watch him play.

He told PA news agency: “We’ve been told we can’t criticise anyone but I’m disappointed.

“I’d like to see it (squash) around but it’s not. People are tweeting, why isn’t it on. It should be on, everything else is on like badminton and table tennis.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t get on. It’s disappointing but we are used to it. Squash isn’t a big sport is it but what matters is this is a fabulous place to play squash.

“The crowd were incredible and I know that’s a fact and great thing to play in front of. I’ve got a load of people asking if they can watch me and I think the kind of thing we’ve got is a great set up.”

The 38-year-old struck singles gold at the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in 2018 to go with his three silver medals and two bronze.

Despite his hopes of securing a place at the top of the podium again, the Yorkshireman is not getting ahead of himself and is aware of the “fine lines” which can determine results.

He added: “We’re all hoping we might be able to squeeze some medals out and we’ve done it before. I am thinking about it but I’m four years older than when it happened last time and these guys are great players.

“It’s unbelievably fine lines at the top levels in squash and somehow I guess the best players in the world manage to win the crucial bits.”

