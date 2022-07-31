South Africa win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold with victory over Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

South Africa win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold with victory over Fiji

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 10:02 pm
South Africa’s Muller Du Plessis scores a try against Fiji in the men’s rugby sevens gold medal match at Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
South Africa’s Muller Du Plessis scores a try against Fiji in the men’s rugby sevens gold medal match at Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

South Africa stunned Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold in Coventry.

First-half tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius and Shaun Williams saw South Africa surge into a 17-0 lead.

Du Plessis added a second after the break and Mfundo Ndhlovu wrapped up a comfortable victory after Fiji skipper Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation effort.

Faith Nathan scored two of Australia’s four tries in their 22-12 victory over Fiji in the women’s final.

It was Australia first women’s rugby Commonwealth gold after winning silver on home soil on the Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand claimed both men’s and women’s bronze, with Australia and Canada missing out on respective medals.

None of the home nations were involved in any of the medal matches.

Scotland men had to settle for sixth after Samoa overturned a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19.

England beat Uganda 31-17 to finish ninth with Jamie Adamson claiming a hat-trick.

Grace Compton scored twice as England beat Scotland 29-5 in the women’s fifth-place play-off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]