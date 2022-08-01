First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 7:22 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 11:34 am
A journalist watches as the bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under Sierra Leone’s flag is carrying 26 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn to Lebanon. The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odesa on Monday under an internationally brokered deal and is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey has set off from the port of Odesa as part of efforts to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odesa carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn destined for Lebanon.

“The first grain ship since Russian aggression has left port,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter, posting a video of the long vessel sounding its horn as its slowly headed out to sea.

Posting separately on Facebook, Mr Kubrakov said Ukraine is the fourth-largest corn exporter in the world, “so the possibility of exporting it via ports is a colossal success in ensuring global food security”.

“Today Ukraine, together with partners, takes another step to prevent world hunger,” he added.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hailed the ship’s departure as “very positive”, saying it would help test the “efficiency of the mechanisms that were agreed during the talks in Istanbul”.

Turkey’s defence minister, Hulusi Akar, said the Razoni is expected to dock on Tuesday afternoon in Istanbul at the entrance of the Bosporus, where joint teams of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will board it for inspections.

In an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, Mr Akar warned that the global food crisis threatened to trigger “a serious wave of migration from Africa to Europe and to Turkey”.

The corn will then head to Lebanon, a nation in the grip of what the World Bank has described as one of the world’s worst financial crises in more than 150 years.

A 2020 explosion at its main port in Beirut shattered its capital city and destroyed grain silos there, part of which collapsed on Sunday after a weeks-long fire.

Turkey Russia Ukraine War
Hulusi Akar (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The Turkish defence ministry said other ships will also leave Ukraine’s ports through safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key exporters — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertiliser.

Turkey’s defence minister praised a joint co-ordination centre staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials as a venue where opposing sides can engage with each other.

“The problems they have are obvious, there is a war. But it is the only place where the two sides are able to come together,” Mr Akar said. “Despite the ups and downs, there is a good environment for dialogue.”

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said 16 more ships, all blocked since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, are waiting their turn at Odesa.

Mr Kubrakov said the shipments would also help Ukraine’s war-shattered economy.

Oleksandr Kubrakov
Oleksandr Kubrakov (Alamy/PA)

“Unlocking ports will provide at least 1 billion dollars in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” he said.

The UN welcomed the development, saying that secretary-general Antonio Guterres hopes the shipments would “bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts”.

The resumption of the grain shipments came as fighting raged in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s presidential office said that at least three civilians had been killed and 16 wounded by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko repeated a call for all residents to evacuate. He particularly emphasised the need to evacuate about 52,000 children still in the region.

In Kharkiv, two people were wounded by a Russian strike on Monday morning. One was wounded while waiting for a bus, and another was hurt when a Russian shell exploded near an apartment building.

The southern city of Mykolaiv also faced repeated shelling, which triggered fires near a medical facility, destroying a shipment of humanitarian aid containing medicines and food.

