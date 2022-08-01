US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China fears

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 8:16 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 8:40 am
Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command in Wellington, New Zealand (New Zealand Herals/AP/PA)
The commander of the United States military in the Pacific has said he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.

The visit to Wellington by Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.

They include most recently the Solomon Islands, where the US and several Pacific nations expressed concern about a security pact the Solomons signed with China in April, which many fear could result in a military build-up in the region.

Admiral Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Maori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to reporters ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defence force and government officials.

“Our partnership runs very deep,” Admiral Aquilino said. “We are doing many things together to continue to ensure peace and prosperity for both of our nations and for all the nations in the region.”

He said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand. He added the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important”.

“The one thing you will never hear out of me is big or small. This is a partnership,” Admiral Aquilino said. “All nations deliver those things that they can deliver.”

He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.

“The United States has been a Pacific nation our entire life. We will continue to operate in the Pacific no matter what else you might hear,” he said.

Air Marshal Kevin Short, chief of New Zealand’s defence force, said the relationship with the US had been strong for decades, and it regularly interacts with US forces so they can both better operate in the region.

