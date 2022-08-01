Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 4:02 pm
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Two bodies have been found in a charred vehicle in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western US amid hot, dry and gusty conditions, officials said.

The McKinney Fire in northern California, near the border with Oregon, exploded in size on Sunday to more than 82 square miles after erupting on Friday in Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said.

It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far and officials have not determined the cause.

California Wildfires
Flames in Klamath National Forest (Noah Berger/AP)

The vehicle and the bodies were found on Sunday in the driveway of a residence near the remote community of Klamath River, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

The blaze cast an eerie, orange-brown hue as flames torched trees along State Route 96 and raced through hillsides in sight of homes.

Firefighting crews were trying to prevent the blaze from moving towards the town of Yreka, population about 7,500, about four miles away.

A smaller fire in the region that was sparked by dry lightning on Saturday is threatening the tiny community of Seiad. Overall, officials said about 400 structures were threatened by the two fires.

Western Wildfires
A scorched pick-up truck rests on Highway 96 (Noah Berger/AP)

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage so far in the areas that have burned, saying assessments will begin when it was safe to go inside them.

A third fire, on the south-west end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes on Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late on Saturday but by the following morning it “became active and escaped its containment line”.

Thunderstorms that brought barrages of lightning and threatened to spark new fires in dry fuel beds in northern California are expected to move out of the area, forecasters said.

Western Wildfires
Angela Crawford watches as the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home in Klamath National Forest (Noah Berger/AP)

In north-west Montana, a fire sparked in grasslands near the town of Elmo had grown to about 17 square miles on Sunday after advancing into forest.

Crews worked along the edges of the fire, and aircraft were expected to continue to make water and retardant drops to help slow the fire’s advance, said Sara Rouse, a spokesperson for the inter-agency team assigned to the fire.

High temperatures and erratic winds that can help fan flames were predicted, she said.

Western Wildfires
Firefighters in Klamath National Forest (Noah Berger/AP)

In Idaho, the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned on more than 75 square miles in timbered land near the town of Salmon, and was 21% contained by Sunday.

In California, governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday, allowing him more flexibility to make response and recovery effort decisions and to access federal aid.

Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The US Forest service shut down a 110-mile section of the famed Pacific Coast trail in northern California and southern Oregon and hikers in that area were urged to abandon their treks and head to the nearest towns.

