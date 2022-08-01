Jamie Chestney hails ‘best moment’ of career after Team England claim bowls gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jamie Chestney hails ‘best moment’ of career after Team England claim bowls gold

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 5:40 pm
England saw off an Australian fightback to earn gold at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England saw off an Australian fightback to earn gold at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Team England bowls gold medallist Jamie Chestney hailed the “best moment” of his career after he helped his side to victory over Australia in the men’s triples gold medal match at Victoria Park.

The English trio of Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Chestney took a convincing 12-1 lead in the tie after the ninth end as they looked to cruise to the top of the podium.

However, the Australian fightback was imminent and by the end of the 16th, Australia had remarkably drawn level to set up a grandstand finish.

But, against all momentum, England struck the front in the penultimate end before sealing victory with a point in the final end.

After the victory, Chestney said: “I stayed positive, I just didn’t feel like we’d dropped off that much.

“Australia started playing a lot better second half but we didn’t lose our heads and hoped a chance would come, luckily it did on the 17th end.”

England men had never tasted gold medal success in the triples and it is the first time they have claimed a medal in this format at the Commonwealth Games since 2010 when Graham Shadwell, Mark Bantock and Robert Newman brought home bronze from Delhi.

Chestney added: “I’m absolutely over the moon, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. Pretty emotional, up and down, to get over the line – there’s no feeling like it, the best moment of my career.

“I just saw my daughter Eliza as well which brought a tear to my eye. To have their support, it’s fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal