Ashley McKenzie aims to inspire children with behaviour problems after judo gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ashley McKenzie aims to inspire children with behaviour problems after judo gold

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 7:24 pm
Ashley McKenzie became a double Commonwealth champion following victory in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Ashley McKenzie became a double Commonwealth champion following victory in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

Double Commonwealth champion Ashley McKenzie wants to inspire children with behaviour problems to get into judo and thanked the sport for turning his life around after he earned gold at Coventry Arena.

McKenzie defeated fellow Englishman Samuel Hall to regain his Commonwealth title in the -60kg final, eight years after winning gold in Glasgow 2014.

The 33-year-old had to be consoled after being knocked out in the second round at Tokyo 2020 but was the polar opposite following his victory in Coventry and claimed judo helped him get his life back on track.

After his triumph, he said: “Judo has definitely helped me turn my life around, from when I was a little boy, I was always in trouble, I went to special school and all I wanted to do was look up to my brother.

“My brother is an amazing character, and I couldn’t live up to him, I think my way was to just get in trouble, trying to get attention and life just went sour. I found out about this judo club and that’s when I started.

“I would love to inspire people with behaviour problems, ADHD, everything you know, I think they are the people that when they put their mind to something, they can get really far and that’s the same across sports.

“I’ve done my job what I’ve come to do. Eight years ago I won it and now I’ve won it again, everyone says that I’m the old one in the group and all this but look I’ve got a gold baby! I could not care less, I’m happy, I’ve done it in front of my family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal