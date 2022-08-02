Jake is the wonderkid – Joe Fraser hails fellow golden boy Jarman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake is the wonderkid – Joe Fraser hails fellow golden boy Jarman

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 6:18 pm
Jake Jarman won his fourth gold medal on the men’s vault (David Davies/PA)
Jake Jarman won his fourth gold medal on the men’s vault (David Davies/PA)

Joe Fraser hailed his “wonderkid” team-mate Jake Jarman after the England duo wrapped up their artistic gymnastics campaign with a glittering seven-gold total haul on the concluding day of apparatus finals at sold-out Arena Birmingham.

Jarman’s soaring triumph in the vault final made him the first English athlete to win four gold medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in 1998, whilst Fraser, nursing a fractured foot, added to his previous success with a dominant display on the parallel bars.

A further gold on floor for Alice Kinsella, rebounding from the disappointment of missing out on the podium in the earlier beam final, ensured England would end a hugely successful campaign having claimed 10 of the 14 gold medals on offer.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Jake Jarman (left) edged out team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran on the men’s vault (David Davies/PA)

Underpinning that success was Jarman, a 20-year-old competing in his first major multi-sports event whose two-leap average of 14.916 left him well clear of his team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran, who took silver with 14.633 on his 24th birthday.

Fraser, himself only 23, said: “Jake is the wonderkid – he’s the future of our sport and I’m so proud of everything he’s achieved.

“It’s just beginning for Jake – the potential the guy has is unmatched, and having him on the team will be a huge asset moving forward.”

Jarman, who had already secured gold medals in team, all-around and floor competitions, reflected on a remarkable surge to prominence, which began when he was effectively talent-spotted by a local coach in a Peterborough park at the age of eight.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Joe Fraser won a third gold before crashing off the horizontal bar (David Davies/PA)

“I was a very hyperactive kid and when I was seven or eight I was in the park and a gym coach told my mum ‘you should bring your kid to the local club’,” he said.

“I was just swinging from the monkey-bars. I’d like to think I was good at the monkey-bars.”

Fraser, who also had designs on four gold medals having entered the final day with team and pommel golds in the bag, experienced mixed emotions as he followed his parallel-bars victory – in which Regini-Moran placed second again – by crashing off the horizontal bar midway through his final routine.

Nevertheless, Fraser expressed pride at his performances in front of his home-city crowd, after a torrid build-up which saw him hospitalised with a ruptured appendix before suffering a fractured foot in training that had left his participation at the Games in doubt.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Alice Kinsella bounced back from disappointment to win women’s floor gold (David Davies/PA)

“My belief to get to the Games was always huge,” insisted Fraser. “I truly believed I could do it.

“There were moments I thought I’d be doing less than I hoped, but I’ve managed to do four events in a major competition two weeks after fracturing my foot, which I don’t think many people would be able to do. I’m proud of myself and everyone who helped me get it.”

Kinsella, also from Birmingham, reflected on redemption of sorts just two days after a fall on the beam cost her a chance of winning a coveted all-around medal and left her facing a difficult battle to refocus in time for the individual finals.

Another wobbly beam display left her out of the medals again, but Kinsella returned on floor to wrap up the competition with a score of 13.366, with 20-year-old team-mate Ondine Achampong taking her second silver to go with team gold.

It was an impressive recovery by Kinsella, inconsolable two days earlier, who revealed afterwards she had been having major mental issues with her floor routine on which she has has twice sustained injuries to her ankle.

“Since I rolled my ankle a couple of months ago, I’ve been having panic attacks on the floor almost every day,” Kinsella revealed. “It was definitely hard for me. I did the same thing in Tokyo and for it to happen again, the trauma all came back.

“Now I’m feeling more confident and it has all paid off. The all-around final wasn’t my day, but it made me more motivated. My goal was to come away with more medals but I’ll put the bad things behind me and focus on this gold medal today.”

