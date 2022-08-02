Creedence Clearwater Revival to release album and accompanying documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Creedence Clearwater Revival to release album and accompanying documentary

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 7:16 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:38 pm
A Creedence Clearwater Revival album and accompanying documentary are set to be released later this year (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Creedence Clearwater Revival album and accompanying documentary are set to be released later this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Creedence Clearwater Revival album and accompanying documentary concert film of the band’s 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance will be released later this year.

The rock band – consisting of John Fogerty on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Fogerty on rhythm guitar, Stu Cook on bass guitar and Doug Clifford on drums – performed at the prestigious London venue in April 1970, two years before they split.

More than 50 years on from the performance, record label Craft Recordings has confirmed a restored album, Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, will now be released alongside a documentary concert film, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall.

The film will be narrated by American actor Jeff Bridges and directed by Grammy award-winner Bob Smeaton – who wrote The Beatles Anthology, a documentary television series following the career of The Beatles.

Featuring the performance in its entirety, the recording will include many of the band’s hits such as Fortunate Son, Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising.

The record will be available as a standalone album on CD, cassette tape, 180-gram vinyl and on digital platforms.

After spending around 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes have been restored and mixed by the team responsible for projects including the Beatles’ 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for the Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back series.

Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall will be released concurrently with the documentary concert feature film and will takes viewers from the band’s earliest years together in California through their rise to fame.

Featuring previously unseen footage, the film culminates with the band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, which took place shortly after The Beatles announced their break-up, and will be released on September 16.

In 1980, Fantasy Records released a live album by the band, mistakenly titled The Royal Albert Hall Concert. However it was quickly discovered that the audio was actually from an earlier show at the Oakland Coliseum in California.

The label subsequently stickered the album with correctional information and renamed the January 1970 Oakland Coliseum performance as The Concert for later production runs.

A super deluxe edition box set, which includes both the album and the film, will be released by Craft Recordings on November 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]