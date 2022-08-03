China blocks citrus and fish imports from Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

China blocks citrus and fish imports from Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to island

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:45 am
Customers buy fruit at a stall in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Customers buy fruit at a stall in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

China has blocked imports of citrus fruits and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island.

The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics.

They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking.

Two-way trade soared 26% last year to 328.3 billion dollars (£269bn).

Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland cannot match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to 104.3 billion dollars (£85bn).

“The global economy cannot function without chips that are made in either Taiwan or China,” said Carl Weinberg of High-Frequency Economics in a report.

On Wednesday, Beijing blocked imports of citrus fruits and frozen mackerel from Taiwan after Ms Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday.

But the ruling party avoided disrupting the flow of chips and other industrial components, a step that would send shockwaves through the shaky global economy.

Beijing also announced four days of military exercises with artillery fire in waters around Taiwan. That might delay or disrupt shipping to and from the island, one of the biggest global traders.

The potential disruption adds to concerns over weakening global economic growth, but Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday after there was no immediate sign of Chinese military action.

Taiwan Asia Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held talks (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

The Communist Party says Ms Pelosi’s visit might embolden Taiwan to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent. Beijing says that would lead to war.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has sought to tone down the volume on the visit, insisting there is no change in America’s long-standing “one-China policy” which recognises Beijing but allows informal relations and defence ties with Taipei.

Meeting leaders in Taiwan, Ms Pelosi said she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation were showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

“Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” Ms Tsai said.

The ban on imports of citrus fruits and frozen mackerel will hurt suppliers seen as Ms Tsaí’s supporters.

Taiwan plays an outsize role in the chip industry for an island of 15 million people, accounting for more than half the global supply.

Its producers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing make the most advanced processors for smartphones, tablet computers, medical devices and other products.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in developing its own industry, which supplies low-end chips for cars and appliances but cannot support the latest smartphones, tablet computers, medical devices and other products.

Chips are China’s biggest import at more than 400 billion dollars a year, ahead of crude oil.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]