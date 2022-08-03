Luke Donald faces battle to keep PGA Tour card at Wyndham Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Donald faces battle to keep PGA Tour card at Wyndham Championship

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 2:25 pm
Luke Donald faces a tall order to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs (David Davies/PA)
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald needs to produce his best result for more than five years to keep his PGA Tour card for next season.

Donald must finish third or better in the Wyndham Championship to climb from 159th in the FedEx Cup standings into the top 125, thereby qualifying for the season-ending play-offs and securing full playing privileges for 2022-23.

It is a tall order for the 44-year-old Englishman, who has produced just one top-20 finish this season – a tie for 16th in the Valspar Championship – while playing on a career money exemption.

The former world number one, who has slipped to 523rd in the rankings, recorded his last top-three finish in April 2017 when he was runner-up to Wesley Bryan in the RBC Heritage.

Two players who will be hoping to qualify for Donald’s European Ryder Cup side in Rome next year are also battling to get into the play-offs, although the situation is considerably brighter for Matt Wallace and Danny Willett.

Wallace arrives at Sedgefield Country Club ranked 124th in the FedEx Cup and in good form, the four-time DP World Tour winner having finished 26th and 10th on his last two starts.

Matt Wallace
Matt Wallace talks with his caddie before his tee shot on the 10th hole during round three of the 3M Open (Abbie Parr/PA)

The 32-year-old will be hoping that the recent trend of low numbers playing their way into the top 125 in the final event continues, with just three doing so in each of the last two seasons.

Willett is three places below Wallace in the standings, meaning the former Masters champion needs to finish 44th or better to qualify for the play-offs.

The 34-year-old’s exemption from winning his maiden major title at Augusta National in 2016 runs out this year, but his sole top-10 finish of the season came just a fortnight ago in the 3M Open.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry is also among the field in North Carolina and was finally reunited with his clubs on Wednesday after they went missing in transit from Dublin.

Lowry will partner Billy Horschel and Sepp Straka in the first two rounds, while Donald is alongside two prospective members of his Ryder Cup team in fellow Englishmen Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton.

