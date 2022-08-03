Dutch government declares water shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Dutch government declares water shortage

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 3:00 pm
Last month authorities in Amsterdam were forced to spray water on mechanical bridges to stop them expanding and jamming shut (Adam Davy/PA)
Last month authorities in Amsterdam were forced to spray water on mechanical bridges to stop them expanding and jamming shut (Adam Davy/PA)

The Dutch government has declared a national water shortage caused by the hot, dry summer that is parching much of Europe.

It has formed a national team to draw up measures to manage supplies, while asking the public to also chip in with savings.

“The water shortage is already having a negative effect on shipping and agriculture in particular,” said minister of infrastructure and water management Mark Harbers.

He urged people “to think carefully about whether they should wash their car or completely fill their inflatable swimming pool. The Netherlands is a water country, but our water is precious here too”.

As the Dutch capital baked in the heat, municipal workers sprayed water on bridges over the city's canals to prevent metal in the constructions expanding which can jam them shut blocking boat traffic in Amsterdam
Last month municipal workers sprayed water on bridges over Amsterdam’s canals to prevent metal in the constructions expanding, which can jam them shut (Peter Dejong/AP)

Very little rain has fallen in the Netherlands over the summer, and dry conditions further north and east in Europe mean less water is streaming into the country in rivers.

The government said that drinking water supplies are not threatened and said new measures are not yet necessary, but could be “in coming weeks”.

Water authorities in parts of the country have already put restrictions on farmers spraying crops with water, and several small ferries crossing rivers have been forced out of service because of low water levels.

The drought conditions are also hindering freight-carrying barges that ply the country’s rivers.

Amid soaring temperatures last month, authorities in Amsterdam were forced to spray water on mechanical bridges to stop them expanding and jamming shut.

The Netherlands is the latest country to feel the effects of the dry conditions.

The European Union’s executive warned last month that the continent is facing one of its toughest years when it comes to natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires because of increasing climate change.

