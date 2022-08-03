Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 3:20 pm
Kalidou Koulibaly, pictured, has called for respect for African players (Scott Heavey/PA)
Kalidou Koulibaly, pictured, has called for respect for African players (Scott Heavey/PA)

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed he will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal.

The Senegal captain called for more respect of African nations after the president of his former club Napoli threatened only to sign African players willing to give up international ambitions.

Aurelio De Laurentiis pledged that Napoli will only now sign African players if they are willing to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, given the tournament clashes with European league competition.

Manchester City v SSC Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Etihad Stadium
Kalidou Koulibaly, right, is excited about his move to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Koulibaly has joined Chelsea in a £34million deal from Napoli, becoming part of new owner Todd Boehly’s new Stamford Bridge era.

The 31-year-old insisted he would respect De Laurentiis’ pledge on African players, but urged European teams to do likewise to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Nobody ever told me not to go to AFCON or something like this,” said Koulibaly, who captained Senegal to AFCON glory at the 2022 tournament. “Maybe sometimes they try to ask my manager or something like this.

“But me, now as captain of Senegal, when AFCON comes I have to be the first one there, the first one in Senegal.

“Nobody can tell me not to go to my national team. I have a lot of love for my national team, the team that I play for.

“So, if someone told me to do that, it would be the only time that I can fight with somebody.

“The way we feel all the time with my national team, we are all respectful, we wait for players to come from the Premier League, and everybody is happy to be here.

“Everybody thinks the same as me in the national team. If someone told them not to come they would always fight to come.

“This is the most important thing. Everybody has to give us respect.”

Napoli chief De Laurentiis this week lamented the time African players spend away from the Italian season competing in tournaments like AFCON.

Napoli Training Session and Press Conference – Anfield
Aurelio De Laurentiis, centre, has been outspoken on his views on the availability of African national team players (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others,” he said.

When asked for his opinion on his former club president’s views, Koulibaly said: “It’s up to him, if he wanted to say this.

“But for me the most important thing is to respect everybody.

“When I played there I was playing also for Senegal. I won AFCON when I was playing for Senegal for Napoli.

“It’s true it’s difficult for them, but I think you have to respect the national team also.

“You have to have respect like you have of European national teams.

“As captain of Senegal it’s not a good way to speak about African nationality, but I respect what he thinks.

“If he thinks that, it’s up to him, but I think not everybody has the same idea as him in the club. The supporters don’t think like this.

“It’s up to him, it’s not an idea of the society or the city, the city is respectful of everything.

“This world, it’s what he thinks, not what the team thinks or what the city thinks.”

Chelsea have tracked Koulibaly since 2015, finally getting their man this summer.

The Senegal captain will help shore up the Blues defence after the departures of Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Koulibaly asked John Terry for his blessing to take the former Blues stalwart’s number 26, revealing he had wondered whether the number had been retired at Stamford Bridge.

“I wanted to know which number was free, I was sent some numbers and I wasn’t sent the 26,” said Koulibaly.

“I asked for 26, and they said John left it in 2017 and nobody took it since then.

“So I was asking myself, ‘is it retired or does nobody want to take it?’.

“So I asked Gianfranco Zola, because I know him very well and have been asking him so many questions.

“I asked him for John’s phone number because I wanted to ask him about the jersey.

“I called John and at the beginning he didn’t believe it was me, he thought it was a joke. So he called the team manager to ask if it was really me.

“I know that it’s a very important number for John, but it’s also a very important number for me too, because I took it at Napoli.

“And when he said yes I was very happy, because I know what he did for the club and for the supporters here.

“He give me his answer and I was happy, so I wanted to tell everybody that I ask him before, because I didn’t want to disrespect a legend of the club.”

