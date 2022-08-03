Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 3:30 pm
Robinhood has seen its number of monthly average users drop (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Robinhood has seen its number of monthly average users drop (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Robinhood Markets has said it is cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app.

Chief executive Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, will reduce its headcount by about 23%.

The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, Mr Tenev said in a post on the company’s blog.

The highest inflation in 40 years, and sharp hikes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve to combat it, have sent prices reeling across all kinds of financial markets, particularly those popular among Robinhood customers.

Bitcoin has fallen to roughly 23,000 US dollars (£18,900) from its record of nearly 69,000 dollars (£56,900), with prices crashing across the crypto ecosystem.

Stocks on Wall Street, meanwhile, dropped more than 20% from their record to put the S&P 500 in what is called a bear market.

All that tumult means Robinhood saw its number of monthly average users drop, which hurts the company because it does best when its customers are trading a lot.

The company based in Menlo Park, California, said it had 14 million monthly active users in June, down from 15.9 million three months earlier and from 21.3 million in last year’s second quarter.

Altogether, Robinhood reported a net loss of 295 million dollars (£243 million), or 34 cents per share, for the three months through June.

That is a narrower loss than the 502 million dollars (£414 million), or 2.16 dollars per share, reported for last year’s second quarter.

Revenue fell 44% from a year earlier to 318 million dollars (£262 million), but it was stronger than analysts expected.

Robinhood’s growth has slowed sharply over the past year for a few reasons.

A big one is that it was hard-pressed to replicate its blockbuster performance from the first half of 2021.

At the time, manias around GameStop, other meme stocks and dogecoin all helped send Robinhood’s revenue soaring.

But Robinhood is also contending with a world where pandemic restrictions have eased, meaning potential customers no longer have to spend as much time at home.

And some smaller-pocketed, regular investors have pulled back from trading.

They are called “retail investors” to distinguish them from the big professional investors called “institutional investors”.

“Last year, we staffed many of our operations functions under the assumption that the heightened retail engagement we had been seeing with the stock and crypto markets in the Covid era would persist into 2022,” Mr Tenev said in his blog post.

“In this new environment, we are operating with more staffing than appropriate. As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory – this is on me.”

Robinhood’s stock has been mostly tumbling since its debut last year.

It has nearly halved so far in 2022 and closed on Tuesday at 9.23 dollars, up 2.1% for the day. It slipped nearly 1% in after-hours trading.

