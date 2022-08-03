Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 12:49 am
Chrissy Teigen says she is ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage (PA)
Chrissy Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing” as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

It comes after the TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was “the greatest pain I could ever imagine”.

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old posted: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations including Pam and Tommy star Lily James who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

Teigen and singer husband John Legend in September marked one year since she suffered a miscarriage after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

The model and cookbook author shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby they named Jack.

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF, though Teigen’s latest post seemingly indicates they have returned to the fertilisation process.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Teigen last month celebrated one year of sobriety by reflecting on the moments she cannot remember clearly due to being under the influence, saying “I never want to be that way again”.

