China claims ‘precision missile strikes’ in Taiwan Strait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

China claims ‘precision missile strikes’ in Taiwan Strait

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 7:16 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 8:46 am
The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China said it has conducted “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.

The country earlier announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were under way in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and are intended to advertise China’s threat to attack the self-governing island republic.

Along with its moves to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, China has long threatened military retaliation over moves by the island to solidify its de facto independence with the support of key allies including the US.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

“Long-range armed live fire precision missile strikes were carried out on selected targets in the eastern area of the Taiwan Strait,” the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, said in a statement on its social media platform.

“The expected outcome was achieved,” it added.

No other details were given.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it tracked the firing of Chinese Dongfeng series missiles beginning at around 1.56pm local time on Thursday.

It said in a statement it used various early warning surveillance systems to track the missile launches, which were directed at waters north-east and south-west of Taiwan.

Earlier during the day, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said its forces were on alert and monitoring the situation, while seeking to avoid escalating tensions.

Civil defence drills have also been held and notices were placed on designated air raid shelters.

China’s “irrational behaviour” intends to alter the status quo and disrupt regional peace and stability, the ministry said.

“The three service branches will combine efforts with all the people to jointly safeguard national security and territorial integrity” while adapting to the situation as it develops, the statement said.

Chinese soldiers wearing masks guard the entrance to the military museum in Beijing
Chinese soldiers wearing masks guard the entrance to the military museum in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported the exercises were joint operations focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control”.

While the US has not said it would intervene, it has bases and forward-deployed assets in the area, including aircraft carrier battle groups.

US law requires the government to treat threats to Taiwan, including blockades, as matters of “grave concern”.

The drills are due to run from Thursday to Sunday and include missile strikes on targets in the seas north and south of the island in an echo of the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s leaders and voters held in 1995 and 1996.

While China has given no word on numbers of troops and military assets involved, the exercises appear to be the largest held near Taiwan in geographical terms.

The exercises involved troops from the navy, air force, rocket force, strategic support force and logistic support force, Xinhua reported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]