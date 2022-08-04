Suspect mistakenly freed in Lady Gaga dog theft case recaptured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suspect mistakenly freed in Lady Gaga dog theft case recaptured

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 7:48 am
Lady Gaga (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
A suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested on Wednesday nearly five months after he was released from jail while awaiting trial “due to a clerical error”, the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24 2021 attack in Hollywood.

Last month, the US Marshals Service announced a reward of up to 5,000 dollars (£4,100) for information leading to his arrest.

This photo combination released by the US Marshals Service shows James Howard Jackson
Jackson’s arrest comes as one of three men charged in the case pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery.

Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, was immediately sentenced to four years in state prison, deputy district attorney Michele Hanisee told NBC4.

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Fischer was with the pop star’s three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustav.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The video captured Fischer screaming “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung.

About a month after the crime, he posted on Instagram that his recovery has gone well.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was filming a movie in Europe at the time of the incident (Ian West/PA)

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a 500,000 dollar (£410,000) reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked”.

The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property and the father of another suspect is charged with helping him avoid arrest.

Jackson had already been charged over the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed a superseding indictment that charged him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

