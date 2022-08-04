Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 8:36 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 9:04 am
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Elon Musk’s answer to Twitter’s lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a 44 billion dollar (£36 billion) deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest, a judge has ruled.

Lawyers for Mr Musk wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court on Wednesday.

But Twitter lawyers complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Mr Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data given to Mr Musk.

Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick held a quick teleconference on Wednesday before agreeing with Twitter, directing that the public filing be docketed by 5pm on Friday.

It could be filed earlier depending on when Twitter lawyers complete their review.

Twitter lawyers argued that court rules require that five business days lapse before a public version of Mr Musk’s filing is docketed.

“Few cases attract as much public interest as this one, and Twitter is mindful of this court’s commitment to ensuring maximum public access to its proceedings,” Twitter lawyer Kevin Shannon wrote.

“Twitter has no interest in proposing any more redactions to defendants’ responsive pleading than are necessary.”

Musk lawyer Edward Micheletti argued that Twitter’s lawyers were misinterpreting the court rules.

Musk lawyers also say there is no confidential information in Mr Musk’s filing that should be withheld from the public.

“Twitter should not be permitted to continue burying the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed,” Mr Micheletti wrote.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering 54.20 dollars a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts.

Twitter shares closed on Wednesday at 41 dollars, well off a 52-week high of 69.81 dollars.

Mr Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to the “seller-friendly” agreement.

Mr Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service.

Twitter argues that Mr Musk, chief executive of electric car maker and solar energy company Tesla, is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests.

Either Mr Musk or Twitter would be entitled to a one billion dollar break-up fee if the other party is found responsible for the agreement failing.

Twitter wants more, however, and is seeking a court order of “specific performance” directing Mr Musk to follow through with the deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]