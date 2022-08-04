Russian judge sentences US basketball star Griner to nine years in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian judge sentences US basketball star Griner to nine years in prison

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:58 pm
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands listening to a verdict in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial said it expected to deliver a verdict later Thursday. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands listening to a verdict in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial said it expected to deliver a verdict later Thursday. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been convicted in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine.

The 31-year-old, a two-time US Olympic champion who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova.

The judge also fined her a million roubles (£13,500).

US President Joe Biden denounced the verdict and sentence as “unacceptable”.

“I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates,” he said, adding that he would continue to work to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction.

Before the unusually swift verdict, an emotional Griner apologised to her family, teammates and the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where she plays during the WNBA offseason, “for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them”.

With her voice cracking, she added: “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

A conviction is usually a prerequisite to arranging a prisoner exchange and also allows Griner to apply for a presidential pardon.

The disclosure in July that the US government was seeking a prisoner swap involving Griner reflected the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring her home.

The State Department had earlier declared her to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has rejected.

Griner, one of the greatest players in WNBA history, has been detained since February 17 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to Russia, where she has competed since 2014.

Russia Griner
Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

When she gave evidence in her trial July 7, Griner said: “I would like to plead guilty on the charges against me. But I had no intention of breaking any Russian law.” She added that she brought the vape canisters into Russia because she had packed in haste for her flight.

In later evidence, she described a confusing scene while being held at the airport, saying an interpreter provided by authorities translated only a fraction of what was being said to her and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me”. She also said she was not informed of her rights.

Her lawyers introduced evidence that Griner was using the medicinal cannabis for chronic pain and injuries sustained during her career, and included a letter from her doctor.

She told the court she was aware cannabis oil was outlawed in Russia and had not intended to break the law or had planned “to smuggle anything into Russia”.

Griner’s slow-moving case and her nearly six months behind bars have raised criticism among her supporters in the US, including her wife Cherelle, that Mr Biden was not doing enough to win her freedom.

Griner sent a personal appeal to him and more than 1,100 black female leaders urged the administration to “make a deal to get Brittney back home swiftly and safely and to meet with Brittney’s wife Cherelle immediately”.

Mr Biden later called Cherelle Griner “to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible”, the White House said July 6.

Cherelle Griner, who also spoke with vice president Kamala Harris, later said she was “grateful to the both of them for the time they spent with me and for the commitment they expressed to getting BG home”.

Viktor Bout
Viktor Bout (Alamy/PA)

On July 27, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Washington had offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home Griner and Mr Whelan, in a sharp reversal of previous policy.

Details were not announced but a source said the US offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Mr Whelan and Griner.

Russian media have speculated repeatedly that Griner could be swapped for Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death”, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US after being convicted of conspiracy to kill US citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organisation.

Russia has agitated for his release for years.

