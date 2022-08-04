Norway’s King Harald V in hospital with fever By Press Association August 4, 2022, 4:48 pm King Harald V of Norway (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to hospital for an examination relating to fever, the palace has said. “His Majesty The King was admitted to Rikshospitalet today for investigation for fever,” the royal household said, adding that the monarch’s condition is stable. Rikshospitalet is part of Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in the capital. In March, Harald tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms. He had a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties. Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17 1991. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Is Danish king who gave his name to Bluetooth buried in Poland? Archie Battersbee’s father leaves hospital after being taken ill outside court Northern Ireland prepare for Norway match after England’s win opens Euro 2022 Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival